Aisha Huang: Open up now or face 'fire' in Parliament later - Ablakwa warns government

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has asked government to give further and better particulars on the Aisha Huang saga.

According to him, doing so will lessen the heat the Minority in Parliament will head on them when the House resumes sitting in the next few weeks.



He asserted via a social media post dated September 18, that there are lots of questions begging for answers in the running affair - i.e. following the resurfacing of the controversial Chinese illegal miner.



In his post, he asked government to give clarity on co-accused persons who were standing trial with Ms. Huang in 2017 when the government decided to discontinue a case against her.



"After dodging, ducking and diving for almost 4 years, the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government can no longer be silent on this crucial aspect of the Aisha Huang puzzle, particularly, in the face of the current ignominious spectacle.



"If government finally opens up now, and gives transparency a chance, it may help reduce their tribulations in Parliament when the House resumes in a few weeks," he cautioned.

Aisha Huang resurfaces - facing total of six charges



Huang, known as the illegal small-scale mining, galamsey, queen; is currently facing a total of six charges relating to illegal mining activities and other immigration offences.



Until Friday, September 16, Aisha was facing two charges along with three other accomplices, in an Accra Circuit Court, after they were arrested earlier this month.



The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, had hinted following the re-arrest of Huang that he would reopen a case discontinued in 2018 against her.



Four new charges were filed at the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court on Friday September 16, 2022 via a virtual hearing that took place in the court of Justice Lydia Marfo.

The new charges, according to a charge sheet sighted by GhanaWeb, are as follows:



Count One: Undertaking a mining operation without a licence contrary to section 99(2)(a) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006, Act 703 as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act 2019, Act 995.



Count Two: Facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation contrary to section 99 (2)(a) & (3) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006, Act 703 as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act 2019, Act 995.



Count Three: Illegal employment of foreign nationals contrary to section 24 of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).



Count Four: Entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry contrary to section 20(4) of the Immigration Act, 2000, Act 573.

The two charges she faces in the Circuit Court are:



Mining without license and



Engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals.



The Circuit Court case will be next heard on September 27 whiles the High Court case is due back in court on October 11.



