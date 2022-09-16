Aisha Huang: 'There are no basic facts to support charges' – Effah Dartey

Lawyer for “Galamsey Queen” Aisha Huang, Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey

Lawyer for “Galamsey Queen” Aisha Huang, Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey, has revealed that there are no basic facts to support charges against Aisha Huang.

Aisha Huang appeared in court on Wednesday after being remanded into Police custody for two weeks when she was re-arrested last month.



She is being tried on two charges by the state for engaging in sale and purchases of minerals without valid licence and Mining without licence.



Aisha Huang was remanded into police custody for the next two weeks as the Accra Circuit Court turned down her request for bail.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said he isn’t aware of she was indeed repatriated and that he was not privy to the final details of the deportation.



“I’m not still sure whether she was in fact deported. Or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it. But whichever way it is, she’s become the sort of nickname for all that galamsey represents”, he added.

In an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey dismissed state prosecutors’ claim that Aisha Huang sneaked out of the country after her initial arrest in 2017.



Nkrabea Effah Dartey mentioned that the charges against Aisha Huang do not include the fact that she fled the country or without proper documentation and so the claims that she sneaked out of Ghana is false.



“Aisha is married to an Ashanti Business man based in Kumasi. The charges against Aisha do not say that she is an illegal immigrant; neither does it say she fled the country or she is without proper documentation. She has been charged by the state for engaging in sale and purchases of minerals without valid licence and Mining without licence, what kind of charges are these. You do not have basic facts to support the charges,” Nkrabea Effah Dartey said.



Aisha Huang will re-appear in court on 27th September 2022.