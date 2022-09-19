Aisha Huang: Your defense of Akufo-Addo’s comment ‘completely out of place’ – Randy Abbey tells Oppong-Nkrumah

Host of Good Morning Ghana programme on Metro TV, Dr. Randy Abbey

Host of Good Morning Ghana programme on Metro TV, Dr. Randy Abbey, has criticized Information Minister, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah over his defense of the president’s controversial comment on Aisha Huang.

President Akufo-Addo, last week, in an interview on Stone City Radio in Ho during his tour of the Volta Region, said he was uncertain over the ‘deportation’ status in 2018, of the Chinese galamsey kingpin.



He said: “I am not still sure whether she was, in fact, deported or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back or whatever. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it.”



But Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah in an attempt to explain the president’s comment said it was a figure of speech and the most important thing was that Aisha Huang was repatriated in 2018 contrary to earlier reports that she was deported.



Speaking on the September 16 edition of hi who, Randy Abbey emphasized that the president was clear in his thought when he used “deported or fled”.



He stated that Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah should not use the terminology 'repatriation and deportation' to extricate the president from the import of his comment.



“He used that [repatriation] to explain what the president said and that was completely out of place. The president said one of two things had happened. He wasn’t sure which one. That she had either being deported or she fled.

"So per the president’s account, there was nothing like repatriation. You cannot use repatriation and deportation to explain what the president said. The president was clear in his mind that one of two things would have happened. Either that she was deported or she fled,” he said.



Dr. Randy Abbey further added that “this is where the ingenuity comes in. You cannot use repatriation to explain the fled used by the president. You don’t import repatriation to explain the president's 'fled'.”



Meanwhile, Aisha Huang and her three accomplices were remanded into police custody for two weeks after their court appearance on September 14.



