Aisha Huang abused Ghana’s kind hospitality – What judge said before sentencing galamsey queen

Aisha Huang has been jailed for 4 years

After a 14-month-long trial by the State, led by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Yvonne Atakora Obuobisa, the case of Aisha Huang, also known as En Huang, an infamous illegal Chinese miner in Ghana, was determined.

Handing her a 4-year jail term, it brought an end to the legal tussle against the Chinese national who was facing four charges, including undertaking mining operations without a license, facilitating unlawful participation in mining, employing foreign nationals illegally, and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.



But ahead of that, Aisha Huang had consistently denied the charges, while she remained in prison custody.



In his judgement on the case, the presiding judge, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo said the fight against illegal mining is a public concern.



She added that the activities of Aisha Huang, for instance, affected several farmers, although she did not even compensate them adequately, a report by graphic.com.gh, adding that: “The mode of her operation was just to get them to agree to give out their lands before agreeing on how much they will take per acre”.



The judge further stated that from her time in Ghana, and from when she illegally re-entered the country, she took advantage of the hospitality that Ghanaians possess, using that to please herself.

“Aisha Huang abused our (Ghana’s) kind hospitality extended to her during her initial trial stage when a nolle prosequi was filed and she was deported.



“She did not rest; she came back with new personality, different name and date of birth and carried on her illegal activities with impunity,” she said before slapping Aisha Huang with the custodial sentence and the fine, the report added.



On Monday, December 4, 2023, GhanaWeb reported her sentencing as follows:



Aisha Huang, known as the 'Galamsey Queen,' has been found guilty of all charges brought against her by the state.



The Accra High Court handed down a four-year prison term to her on Monday, December 4, asaaseradio.com reports

Aisha Huang, standing trial for illegal mining operations without a license, facilitating unlawful participation in mining, and re-entering Ghana post-deportation, had consistently denied the charges and remained in prison custody.



Amid the sentencing, Aisha Huang's legal team advocated for a fine and deportation, considering her year-long incarceration during the trial.



The state's case, represented by security and intelligence officers, accused Aisha Huang of gaining "notoriety" for engaging in illegal small-scale mining activities, known as 'galamsey,' across the country.



According to the prosecution, Aisha had previously evaded arrest in 2017, by leaving the country but allegedly resumed illegal mining upon her unauthorised return.



Aisha Huang faced four charges, including undertaking mining operations without a license, facilitating unlawful participation in mining, employing foreign nationals illegally, and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

