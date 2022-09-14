Aisha Huang breaks down in tears

Aisha Huang broke down in tears during court proceedings on Wednesday

Reports reaching GhanaWeb indicates that Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang broke down in tears while in court today.

While it is unclear what warranted her tears, earlier reports from GhanaWeb's correspondent indicates that one of her colleagues; the second accused, herself a Chinese, fell sick during court proceedings and broke down in tears.



Nonetheless, the Accra Circuit Court 9 has denied her bail. Her three Chinese counterparts who were also arrested were d denied bail.



This is the second time in less than two weeks Aisha Huang and her counterparts have been denied bail.



More soon...



Watch how Aisha Huang arrived in court:





Background:



Ms. Huang in 2017 was charged for undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).



She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of section 24 of the Immigration Act and regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).



Her case was however discontinued and she was deported. Her deportation meant the state discontinued the trial against her.

She however found her way back into the country leading to her recent arrest. An Accra Circuit court last week remanded Aisha Huang and three other Chinese nationals into custody to reappear on charges of illegal gold mining and trading.



Her recent arrest is on the same issues of illegal mining.



GA/WA