Aisha Huang breaks down in tears in court

Aisha Huang broke down in tears during court proceedings on Wednesday

Reports reaching GhanaWeb indicates that Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang broke down in tears while in court today.

While it is unclear what warranted her tears, earlier reports from GhanaWeb's correspondent indicates that one of her colleagues; the second accused; Johng Li Hua, herself a Chinese, fell sick during court proceedings and broke down in tears.



According to her lawyer, Frank Kumako, his client, Johng Li is on some medications per information from her family.



She was subsequently rushed to the hospital.



Meanwhile, Aisha Huang and 3 other Chinese nationals she was arrested with have been denied bail by the Accra Circuit Court 9.



Lead counsel for the accused person, Nkrabea-Effah Dartey on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, during proceedings asked the court to grant his client and her three other Chinese counterparts bail.



Ms. Huang who is facing two charges of mining without a licence and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence together with 3 other Chinese nationals, were remanded by the court on Monday, September 5, 2022

The court has adjourned the case to September 27, 2022.



Nonetheless, the Accra Circuit Court 9 has denied her bail. Her three Chinese counterparts who were also arrested were denied bail.



This is the second time in less than two weeks Aisha Huang and her counterparts have been denied bail.



Aisha's lawyers, others seek bail in court:



The suspects were remanded as they had no legal representation during their first appearance while the court also failed to provide a Chinese interpreter for proceedings.



Aisha Huang's request according to GhanaWeb’s court reporter was objected to by the prosecution.



According to the prosecution, new arrests have been made therefore granting the accused persons bail may give them the opportunity to interfere with witnesses and investigations.



The prosecution while citing public interest in the matter also argued that Aisha Huang has a history of sneaking in and out of the country and is therefore a flight risk.



The court in agreeing with the prosecution’s argument remanded the accused persons into custody to reappear on Tuesday, September 27, 2022.



Watch how Aisha Huang arrived in court:





Background:



Ms. Huang in 2017 was charged for undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).



She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of section 24 of the Immigration Act and regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).



Her case was however discontinued and she was deported. Her deportation meant the state discontinued the trial against her.



She however found her way back into the country leading to her recent arrest. An Accra Circuit court last week remanded Aisha Huang and three other Chinese nationals into custody to reappear on charges of illegal gold mining and trading.

Her recent arrest is on the same issues of illegal mining.



