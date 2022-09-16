Aisha Huang called me from China after 2018 deportation – Effah Darteh

Captain (rtd) Nkrabea Effah Darteh and Aisha Huang

Amid controversy surrounding the ‘repatriation or deportation’ status of Aisha Huang, Captain (Rtd.) Nkrabea Effah Darteh, lawyer for Chinese galamsey kingpin, has stated that his client flew all the way back to her country in 2018.

In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM on September 15, the lawyer said his client upon arrival in China called him after three days to confirm her arrival.



According to him, Aisha Huang in narrating how she left the country said she was placed on board an Ethiopian flight to Addis Ababa, from where she proceeded to China.



“I interacted with her briefly when she was ‘deported’ from Ghana. I was surprised she left the country. She called me three days later from China to inform me that she has been taken to China. I asked her what happened.



"She explained that when she went to the police headquarters, she was put in an Ethiopian Airline plane and back to China. Since then, I did not speak to her until five years later that I read in Graphic that she has been arrested and detained,” Effah Darteh said.



"There have been varied accounts on whether or not Aisha Huang left the country in 2018 after the state filed a nolle prosequi in a case involving her.

While government have maintained that she left the shores of the country, state prosecutors in her recent case have said that she sneaked out of the country.



President Nana Akufo-Addo also in an interview on a Ho-based radio station cast doubt on whether Aisha Huang was deported or fled the country.



The president said: “I am not still sure whether she was, in fact, deported or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back or whatever. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it”.



The comment by the president has raised several eyebrows with the Minority pushing for a full-blown probe into the circumstances of Aisha Huang’s ‘deportation’.



Meanwhile, Aisha Huang has been denied bail together with her three accomplices. They have been remanded in custody for two weeks.

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







DS/SARA