Aisha Huang, cohorts arrive in court for trial

Embattled Aisha Huang has arrived at the Accra Circuit Court for her trial escorted by Police personnel.

She arrived with three other accused persons on September 27.



Her appearance comes after the presiding judge adjourned the case for today after she was denied bail at her last appearance.



She is facing six charges relating to illegal mining activities. The first 2 charges were mining without a license and sale of minerals without a license. Four new charges were filed at the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court on Friday, September 16, 2022. The virtual hearing took place in the court of Justice Lydia Marfo.

The charges are undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, illegal employment of foreign nationals, and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.



At today's sitting, she appeared in a purple t-shirt with a pair of jeans.



