Aisha Huang did not use unapproved route to re-enter Ghana - Security Expert

Aisha Huang

A Security Expert, Dr Adam Bonaa says is not true that that Chinese national, Huang Ruixia alias Aisha Huang used un-approved routes to re-enter the country as being put out there.

According to him, she used one of the approved entries at the Aflao border, where she could pay her way through.



Aisha Huang had been charged with three counts of undertaking small-scale mining operations, contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703); providing mining support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, and contrary to the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703), and the illegal employment of foreign nationals, contrary to the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).



Following the filing of a nolle prosequi to discontinue the trial by state prosecutors, she was deported in December 2018.



But recently, she and three others were arrested and remanded for allegedly engaging in illegal mining in Ghana.



The accused persons were charged for engaging in sale and purchase of minerals without a licence.



According to the prosecutor, she returned to her country [China] and changed her identity only to come back to Ghana to commit the same crime of which she escaped prosecution earlier.

According to the prosecution, the suspect applied for a Togo visa and went through the borders into Ghana and back to the galamsey business in a town in the Ashanti Region.



Speaking on Atinka TV’s morning show, Ghana Nie with Ekourba Gyasi Simpremu, Dr Adam Bonaa said the immigration officers at the particular border where Aisha Huang used do not check documents of people when they are passing through.



He said they usually take ‘something’ from people and allow them to go through without any thorough investigations, insisting that Aisha Huang used that route.



