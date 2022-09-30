6
Menu
News

‘Aisha Huang doesn’t sleep in police cells’ – Odike

Akwasi Addai OdikeFounder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike

Fri, 30 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, has alleged that Chinese illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) kingpin, Aisha Huang, who is currently undergoing trial, is not being kept in a police cells.

According to him, he is convinced that the ‘galamsey’ kingpin, who was recently remanded to police custody, is not been detained by the police because he does not trust the nation’s security apparatus, 3news.com reports.

“I can tell you on authority, Aisha Huang doesn’t sleep in Police cells,” he is quoted to have said on the New Day show on TV3 Thursday, September 29.

He added that even President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo himself could not even tell if Aisha Huang was deported or not after her arrest in 2018.

“Even the president is saying that he is not sure that she was deported. So you trust our security apparatus? No,” he noted.

The Accra Circuit Court 9 judge, presided by Samuel Bright Acquah on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, for the second time denied Aisha Huang and three other Chinese nationals bail.

Aisha Huang is now facing a total of six charges relating to illegal mining activities and other immigration offences.

Until, September 16, Aisha was facing two charges along with three other accomplices, in an Accra Circuit Court, after they were arrested earlier this month for allegedly mining without a license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, filed four new charges at the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court during a virtual hearing that took place in the court of Justice Lydia Marfo.

The charges are undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, illegal employment of foreign nationals, and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.

You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:



IB/

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Adom-Otchere analyses booing video
We are building NDC as a 'war machinery' - Ofosu Ampofo declares
Adom-Otchere attacks Manasseh over tweet
Pelpuo’s 2018 ‘Ghanaians will apologize to John Mahama’ tweet pops up
How a gravedigger was busted whiles trying to sell body parts for GH¢400
US embassy petitioned over alleged deportation of presidential staffer
Man goes blind in an attempt to kill prayerful mother with ‘juju’
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Related Articles: