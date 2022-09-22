16
'Aisha Huang loves Ghana' - Lawyer vows to secure bail even if at Appeals Court

Nkrabea Effah Dartey 1.png Captain (rtd) Nkrabea Effah Dartey

Thu, 22 Sep 2022

Captain (rtd) Nkrabea Effah-Dartey, lawyer for illegal small-scale mining, galamsey, queen, Aisha Huang, has protested the failure of the courts to grant his client bail.

Effah-Dartey says he, however, remained undeterred in his bid to secure temporal freedom for Aisha because she is entitled to same under Ghana's laws.

In a recent interview with Citi FM, he submitted: “My client is entitled to bail and since this virtual hearing denied her bail, my colleague lawyers and I are debating the next move which is most likely to repeat the application and if it is turned down, we will head to the Court of Appeal. We will press on till we get the bail.”

The virtual hearing is in respect to four new charges the Attorney General proffered against Aisha last Friday in the High Court.

“Aisha Huang loves Ghana and wants to be in Ghana and continue doing business here. She has a family in Ghana. To say that she is a foreigner and is a flight risk is unfair,” he added.

Huang and three others are before a Circuit Court facing two charges relating to galamsey. They were denied bail after their last appearance.

