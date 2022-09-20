Aisha Huang loves Ghana and wants to continue doing business here – Lawyer

Lawyer Nkrabea Effah Dartey

The Lawyer for Chinese illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) kingpin, Aisha Huang, Nkrabea Effah Dartey, has said that his client is fond of Ghana and wants to stay in the country.

Effah Dartey, who said this while berating the Judge’s decision not to grant her bail because she was a flight risk, indicated that Aisha Huang is adamant about staying in Ghana to continue her business.



He added that he will leave no stone unturned to ensure that his client gets bail as soon as possible, citinewroom.com reports.



“My client is entitled to bail and since this virtual hearing denied her bail, my colleague lawyers and I are debating the next move which is most likely to repeat the application and if it is turned down, we will head to the Court of Appeal. We will press on till we get the bail.



“Aisha Huang loves Ghana and wants to be in Ghana and continue doing business here. She has a family in Ghana. To say that she is a foreigner and is a flight risk is unfair,” Effah Dartey is quoted to have said on Citi News.



Meanwhile, Aisha Huang is now facing a total of six charges relating to illegal mining activities and other immigration offences. Until, September 16, Aisha was facing two charges along with three other accomplices, in an Accra Circuit Court, after they were arrested earlier this month for allegedly mining without a license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals.



The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame, filed four new charges at the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court on Friday during a virtual hearing that took place in the court of Justice Lydia Marfo.

The charges are undertaking a mining operation without a licence, facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation, illegal employment of foreign nationals, and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.



