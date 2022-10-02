Aisha Huang matter ‘highest insult to rule of law’ – Haruna Iddrisu jabs Akufo-Addo

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South

Minority leader and Tamale South Member of Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has taken on the president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo over the government’s handling of the Chinese galamsey kingpin.

Haruna holds that the way the government handled the issue constituted an insult to the rule of law in Ghana, the worse in our democratic history, he added in an interview on Pan African TV, Saturday, October 1, 2022.



“We are in an economic crisis, an economic and governance crisis. I mean, look at what is happening in the mining sector, the president’s promise to fight galamsey is a monumental failure.



“If you take the matter of Aisha Huang, it is the highest insult to the rule of law in Ghana ever in our democratic history. That you can tell us that this foreign citizen is above our law because of our diplomatic engagement with China which is not even true,” he stated.



He cited the example of Tanzania where a Chinese businesswoman was jailed years back for not respecting their laws, “we are insulted and you hear the comments of the president saying I am not even sure.”



He hinted that three ministers will be hauled before Parliament to explain the progress of the Aisha Huang case.

Aisha Huang resurfaces - facing total of six charges



Huang, known as the illegal small-scale mining, galamsey, queen; is currently facing a total of six charges relating to illegal mining activities and other immigration offences.



Until Friday, September 16, Aisha was facing two charges along with three other accomplices, in an Accra Circuit Court, after they were arrested earlier this month.



The Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, had hinted following the re-arrest of Huang that he would reopen a case discontinued in 2018 against her.



Four new charges were filed at the Criminal Division of the Accra High Court on Friday September 16, 2022 via a virtual hearing that took place in the court of Justice Lydia Marfo.

The new charges, according to a charge sheet sighted by GhanaWeb, are as follows:



Count One: Undertaking a mining operation without a licence contrary to section 99(2)(a) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006, Act 703 as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act 2019, Act 995.



Count Two: Facilitating the participation of persons engaged in a mining operation contrary to section 99 (2)(a) & (3) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006, Act 703 as amended by the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act 2019, Act 995.



Count Three: Illegal employment of foreign nationals contrary to section 24 of the Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).



Count Four: Entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry contrary to section 20(4) of the Immigration Act, 2000, Act 573.

The two charges she faces in the Circuit Court are:



Mining without license and



Engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals.



The Circuit Court case has been adjourned again after sitting September 27, she was denied bail, whiles the High Court case is due back in court on October 11.