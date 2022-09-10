Aisha Huang must be ruthlessly dealt with legally – Justice Abdulai

Aisha Huang

A private legal practitioner, Justice Abdulai has said the law must be ruthlessly applied against Huang Ruixia alias Aisha Huang the Chinese galamsey kingpin.

Speaking to Starr News, Justice Abdulai said that Huang should be prosecuted for unlawful entry into Ghana adding that she breached the protocol which amounts to a criminal offense.



“Not just for the registration but for re-entry, truly she entered here unlawfully. She was deported and her circumstances were that she didn’t come to Ghana on the approval and consent of the authority of the Republic of Ghana.”



On her attempt to get the Ghana card the Lawyer indicated “That is a clear case of fraud and amounts to a criminal offense. The State should be able to take it up considering that a person cannot register twice, particularly under the guise of registering as a new person,” the private legal practitioner stated.



He continued: “So she should be able to stand trial and if found guilty, convicted and possibly sentenced to the highest jail term available in our books, particularly with the laws that she is charged with. The sheer insult that her conduct has brought to the Executive arm of the government.”



Justice Abdulai noted that the Executive has to literally let her walk away on her first arrest simply on the basis of a loan, not a gift that the government wants to secure from China.



“I think she must be dealt with all the vigor that is available under our republic,” Justice Abdulai indicated.

He added that the previous charges before her deportation can be re-initiated as well.



“Notwithstanding the fact that a nolle prosequi was filed against her. However, if she had gone through the full trial and she was either convicted or not then that could be a basis to cry foul when the previous one was resurrected.”



However, the National Identification Authority (NIA) in a statement has said Aisha Huang opted to renew her old details with the name Huang En.



“The National Identity Register (NIR) compiled by NIA does not contain any record of a person named Aisha Huang. Put differently, the name Aisha Huang does not exist in the National Identification System (NIS) database,” NIA explained.



According to the NIA, they only have the name Huang En who “opted to renew with the old details and then go through the affidavit and gazette process later, after which she would then provide the documents for the update to be done.



“Her renewed Non-Citizen Ghana Card was then issued to her on 25th August 2022, bearing the old name. This card is what is now impugned and trending on social media.”

Below is the full statement from the NIA



On 26th February 2014, a Chinese woman named HUANG EN registered as a first time applicant for a foreigner identity card at the Foreigner Identification Management System (FIMS) registration centre at Nhyiaeso, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region (passport attached). Her biometrics were captured and she was issued with a Non-citizen Ghana Card. She subsequently did two more renewals on 31st August 2016 and 8th January 2018, using the same details and Chinese passport number G39575625. Throughout all these registrations her details remained unchanged as below.Forename: En



Surname: Huang



Date of Birth: 07-Jul-86



Personal ID Number: CHN-010039480-J



Passport Number: G39575625

On 25th August 2022 at 10:35 am, an incident occurred at the FIMS Registration Centre in Tamale, Northern Region, involving a Chinese national who visited the centre as a first-time applicant with the following details:Forename: RUIXIA



Surname: HUANG



Date of Birth: 07-Nov-75



Passport Number: EJ5891162



The registration, however, went into a technical state known as ‘RejectedDueAFIS’, which meant that the biometrics of RUIXIA HUANG possibly matched that of an already existing person in the NIS database. The registration officer therefore sent a request to the technical support team for further investigations. This revealed that, based on the biometrics provided, “RUIXIA HUANG” had previously registered as EN HUANG in the FIMS record under the NIS database. When confronted by the registration officer with this information, she claimed to have changed her name. As per NIA’s normal registration process, EN HUANG was asked to provide an official certified affidavit and a gazette as required by law to support the change of name if the details in the passport with number EJ5891162 were to be used to update her old records.EN HUANG was then given the option of waiting to bring in the required documents before her details could be updated or renewing her old registration with her Personal ID Number CHN-010039480-J, without any change in details. She opted to renew with the old details and then go through the affidavit and gazette process after which she would then provide the documents for the update to be done. Her renewed Non-Citizen Ghana Card was then issued to her on 25th August 2022, bearing the details below:Forename: EN



Surname: HUANG

Date of Birth: 07-Jul-86



Personal ID Number: CHN-010039480-J



HUANG EN opted to renew with the old details and then go through the affidavit and gazette process later, after which she would then provide the documents for the update to be done. Her renewed Non-Citizen Ghana Card was then issued to her on 25th August 2022, bearing the old This card is what is now impugned and trending on social media.It must be emphasized that possession of the Non-Citizen Ghana Card does not confer or amount to having Ghanaian citizenship.The NIA’s verification system functioned as designed to enable NIA prevent HUANG EN from registering under a new name and date of birth for a new Non-Citizen Ghana Card, despite her being in possession of two Chinese passports.