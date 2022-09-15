Aisha Huang not engaged in sextortion – Lawyer

Aisha Huang

Captain (Rtd.) Nkrabea Effah Darteh, the lawyer for Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang, has shot down widespread allegations that his client is engaged in sextortion, the reason she is able to carry out her activities in the country.

In an interview on Accra-based Joy News, he denied flatly that his client has been blackmailing top officials in the country with sex tapes.



“To the best of my knowledge, my client is not accepting anything to the fact that she’s influencing anybody in decision making or she has the capacity to interfere in investigations or that she’s fond of trying to undermine justice.



“I don’t have any evidence to that and she tells me that she has not done anything like that [sextortion]. And so I don’t know what to say apart from the fact that as a lawyer I will do the best I can together with my team of lawyers to defend her, to get bail for her to let her return to her normal life in Ghana,” Nkrabea Effah Darteh said.



It will be recalled that following the re-arrest of Aisha Huang, comments made by Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr about purported sexual ecapades resurfaced.



The veteran journalist who was contributing to a panel discussion on NewsFile, a Joy News programme, in May 2017 opined that Aisha Huang and her other Chinese cohorts have created a network which has made them powerful and untouchable in Ghana.



According to him, the Chinese nationals have managed to place their agents in key positions in the country particularly the security agencies.

He mentioned that Aisha Huang and her other Chinese women had established connections with persons across the political divide and have employed the use of blackmail to get out of trouble.



The veteran journalist added that the Chinese nationals [Aisha Huang and cohorts] were not engaged in galamsey activities when they came to the country but gradually began drifting towards that sector.



He said they have since been using recordings obtained from their sexual escapades with top officials to keep the officials under their thumb.



“Part of their strength is that they built up a certain system of blackmailing. They are women so I’m not going to use certain words and I’m not going to say certain things as to when they came into town, what they began to do, who were they, what were they had nothing to do with galamsey. Gradually, they moved from that particular trade into galamsey.



“They have video and audio recordings of people who are powerful, of people who have been entrusted with responsibilities to protect us as a people. I’m telling you. That’s how dangerous the game is and that is where the strength, the power of these Chinese women are coming from,” Kweku Baako said.



Meanwhile, Aisha Huang reappeared in court on September 14 to face charges the state has preferred against her and three others – Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hun.

The charges are engaging in the sale and purchases of minerals without valid licence and mining without licence.



All four Chinese nationals pleaded not guilty and have been remanded into custody for two weeks.



