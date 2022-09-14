Aisha Huang's Chinese counterpart falls sick, cries while in court

The second accused person is said to have fallen sick whilst proceedings were ongoing in court

The second accused person in the case involving galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang has taken ill while in court.

More soon...



Aisha Huang and 3 others are facing charges of mining without license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid license.



This follows their rearrest in the Ashanti Region.



Aisha Huang was subsequently arraigned and appeared in court on September 5, 2022 with three other accomplices – Johng Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hun.



Watch how Aisha Huang arrived in court:





Background:



Ms. Huang in 2017 was charged for undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).



She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of section 24 of the Immigration Act and regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).



Her case was however discontinued and she was deported. Her deportation meant the state discontinued the trial against her.

She however found her way back into the country leading to her recent arrest. An Accra Circuit court last week remanded Aisha Huang and three other Chinese nationals into custody to reappear on charges of illegal gold mining and trading.



Her recent arrest is on the same issues of illegal mining.



WA