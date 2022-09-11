Aisha Huang’s arrest: New revelation contradicts account by state security

There is an unclear account of events leading to the recent arrest of notorious Chinese galamsey (illegal mining) kingpin, Aisha Huang.

Aisha Huang who was deported from Ghana in 2018 after being arrested for illegal mining activities was recently arrested in the Ashanti Region having sneaked her way back into the country.



According to accounts given by state officials on her arrest, Aisha Huang entered the country through an approved immigration route using a pseudo identity.



A government spokesperson on security and governance, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, in a recent interview said security agencies picked intelligence on her entry into the country immediately she crossed the border and trailed her until she was arrested.



But an account given by the President of the Small Scale Miners Association, Michael Kwadwo Peprah seems to contradict this account.



Contrary to the claims by state officials that the Aisha Huang arrived in Ghana only in August and was arrested some weeks after her arrival, Mr Kwadwo Peprah in an interview with various media houses has disagreed.

According to him, Aisha Huang somehow returned to Ghana some six months after her deportation in 2018 and has been living on the blindside of security agencies.



In an interview with Sompa FM Mr Kwadwo Peprah explained that the Chinese national would have probably continued to live under the radar of security agencies had it not been her constant threats to her former landlord.



According to the association president, Aisha Haung, upon her return to the country, felt cheated by her landlord who had secured a court injunction to evacuate her belongings from her property following her deportation.



Aisha Huang according to him was going in and out of the country until her constant harassment of her landlord and the new occupant of the property led the two to file a complaint with the immigration service.



“The owner of the house rented it out to another Chinese who has since opened a warehouse there which she sells small scale mining equipment. But while she (Aisha Huang) was coming in and out of the country, she was bent on retrieving the balance for her rent. So she sometimes goes to the Chinese to threaten her over her balance. She even goes to the extent of threatening the landlord. The anger and frustration arising from her threats caused the Chinese and the landlord to report to the immigration office in Accra that the Aisha Huang they claim to have deported is in the country and has threatened them. That was the lead they followed to effect her arrest,” he said.

He noted that earlier efforts by the association to alert security agencies about Aisha Huang’s presence in the country failed because of her connection with high government offices and officials.



“As a matter of fact, she was using a Land Cruiser with guards. When you go to Melcom to see the Chinese kingpins there, you see her Land Cruiser embossed with Office of the President sticker,” he said.



He added that Aisha Haung has been operating several businesses including a super market and a casino over the period.



Aisha Huang arrested and deported from Ghana in 2018



Ms. Huang, who was described as "untouchable" on some media platforms, was in 2017 charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of section 24 of the Immigration Act and regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).



Her case was however discontinued and she was deported. Her deportation meant the state discontinued the trial against her.



She has however found her way back into the country leading to her recent arrest. A court last week remanded Aisha Huang and three other Chinese nationals into custody to reappear on charges of illegal gold mining and trading.







