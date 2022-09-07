Aisha Huang’s return: Fire immigration boss – Kutin

Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Kwame Asuah Takyi

Executive Director of the African Center for Security and Counter-Terrorism, Emmanuel Kutin, has called on the appointing authority to fire the Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Kwame Asuah Takyi over the second-coming of Galamsey queen, Aisha Huang, into the country.

Aisha Huang was arrested and deported for engaging in illegal mining in 2019 but has returned to the country to engage in the same crime for which reason she was deported years ago.



She was re-arrested recently and facing two charges of mining without license and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid license.



Many concerned Ghanaians are wondering how she gained access back into the country with reports suggesting that she came through the Togo border and acquired a Ghana card in February 2022 with a new name, Huang En.



Speaking on the Class Morning Show, today, Tuesday, 6 September 2022, Mr Kutin described the latest arrest as national security threat and embarrassment to the nation in the diplomatic circle.

He said “The immigration service, I think the Comptroller should be fired if he is not thinking already of resigning and I say this on principle. It looks as if our security institutions have taken Ghanaians for granted, they must remember that we are in a democracy and they owe the people of Ghana the duty to explain to them circumstances leading to the resurfacing of Aisha into this country.”



In his view, “If [Ghana] was a properly functioning democracy, I think the Ghana Immigration Service should have even held a press conference yesterday, giving Ghanaians details as to how this lady found her way back into the country, after she was arrested, steps they have taken to make sure it doesn’t happen again.



"But as usual, Ghanaians have been treated with contempt because none of those things have even happened and there’s no indication from the immigration service that any of those approaches will be done to at least assure Ghanaians that this is what is happening and that they are on top of the issues…”