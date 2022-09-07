0
Aisha Huang's return indictment on Ghana's security – Adib Saani

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

A security analyst has described the return to Ghana of Chinese galamsey queen Aisha after her 2019 deportation, as an indictment on Ghana's security apparatus.

"For Aisha Huang to sneak back into the country without being noticed at the border leaves a lot to be desired in the management of the country’s security," Mr Saani Adib said.

"In the same vein, when I alerted them that some terrorist groups have recruited about 200 youth from Ghana, they were taken aback," he told Accra News.

He noted that the security apparatus needs some overhauling so it can catch up with modern trends.

In his view, if a popular face like Aisha Huang’s could not be identified at the country entry points, then there is a problem.

Mr Adib raised this concern in an interview on Tuesday, 6 September 2022.

“If a public figure like the Chinese galamsey queen can enter the country unnoticed, then what becomes of the terrorists who are scheming to enter the country through the same borders?" he asked.

To him, border security must be up of the police and military and, so, wondered how Aisha Huang could sneak pass all of them.

The Chinese national evaded the immigration authorities to gain entry into Ghana through neighbouring Togo.

Upon her return, the 47-year-old Chinese acquired a Ghana Card with a different name, Huang En in February 2022, and made Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital, her base, where she operated a business that dealt in mining materials among others in the full glare of the security apparatus.

On Monday, September 5, Accra Circuit Court 9, presided over by Mr Samuel Bright Acquah, remanded Aisha Huang into police custody following her arrest.

