Aisha Huang’s return requires in-depth probe – Inusah Fuseini

Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Inusah Fuseini

Former Lands and Natural Resources Minister Inusah Fuseini has pushed for a thorough investigation into the return of Aisha Huang to Ghana.

The Chinese woman is standing trial for engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license.



Her return has sparked outrage following her deportation to China in 2018 over similar charges.



Aisha Huang was said to have returned to her country and changed her identity, only to return to Ghana and commit the same crime.



She is said to have applied for a Togo visa and went through the borders into Ghana and back to the galamsey business in a town in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking on the issue with Starr News, Alhaji Inusah Fuseini said Aisha Huang’s return to Ghana is a vindication of the stance of the NDC Minority in Parliament on her deportation.



He added that an in-depth investigation must be conducted to unravel Aisha Huang’s conspirators to deal with the matter properly.



“The laws of the country will have to be enforced; they will have to prosecute her and prove that she was engaged in small-scale mining without lawful authority. She was deported, and she’s back in the country.



"We need to understand the circumstances under which she came to the country because a person deported is persona non grata; she’s not wanted in the country, so how did she come into the country? It requires an in-depth investigation; we should not white-wash the presence of Aisha Huang in Ghana by simply prosecuting her. We need to investigate and find out who her collaborators and co-conspirators are.”