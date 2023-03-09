Aisha Huang’s son pleads guilty to charges, fined GH¢10,800

Aisha Huang and son, Huang Lei

The son of En Huang (Aisha Huang) the Chinese galamsey kingpin who was arrested for immigration and other charges has been convicted after pleading guilty to charges.

Huang Lei was arrested in November last year and had been last remanded into Nsawam Medium Security Prison after initially pleading not guilty to the charges before Justice Lydia Osei Marfo.



However upon his subsequent appearances before the Court Criminal Court 4 presided over by Justice Comfort Tasiame, the accused changed his plea and admitted the offences.



He pleaded guilty to the charges of remaining in Ghana after the expiration of permits, possession of ammunition without lawful authority and possession of forged official documents.

The court has since convicted him on his plea to a fine of GH¢10,800 earlier and ordered his deportation by the Ghana Immigration Service.



Information gathered by EIB Network’s Legal Affairs Correspondent from the lawyers of Aisha Huang’s son indicated that the convict has since been deported to China.



Meanwhile, the other Chinese nationals, including Huang Haihua who are standing trial had their case adjourned to April 5 for a case management conference.