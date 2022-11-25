0
Menu
News

Aisha Huang’s son remanded at Nsawam prison

Aisha Huang Captured 1.jpeg Aisha Huang

Fri, 25 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Huang Lei, the son of galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang, has been remanded by the Accra Criminal Court 5 Division of the High Court to the Nsawam Medium security prison.

This is pending Huang Lei’s trial for immigration offences.

Aisha Huang's son is standing trial together with another Chinese national, Huang Haihua for staying beyond the expiration of their permits.

Other charges they are facing include the possession of ammunition without lawful authority and the possession of forged official documents.

When they appeared in court on Thursday, November 24, the lawyer for the accused persons, Frank Kumakoh, indicated that the prosecution was levelling charges that were unsustainable by the facts available.

Lawyer Kumakoh made it known to the court that his side will be presenting a bail application soon.

But the prosecution led by Hilda Craig prayed the Court to commit the accused persons to the Nsawam Medium security prison while the case proceeded.

The court, then, ruled that Huang Lei and Huang Haihua, be remanded into the Nsawam prisons.

The Court further directed the Ghana Prison Service to produce the accused persons to the Court on the appointed dates for their trial.

The case was subsequently adjourned to December 13, 2022.



PEN/SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: