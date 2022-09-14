Aisha Huang scandal: 'Deportation, repatriation' become most frequently used vocabulary

Since the 'second' coming of Aisha Huang into the country, many are surprised as to whether the government of Ghana's war on galamsey is yielding results.

There are those of the view that the government of Ghana has lost the fight because there are some 'powerful' persons closer to the government involved in galamsey.



When Aisha Huang was arrested in 2017, the government of Ghana decided to drop prosecutorial plans because Ghana as a 'broke' country needed money for some of its development - this view was premised on the infamous 'defence' by Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo.



At the time of her deportation in 2018, Aisha Huang was facing criminal charges but Osafo-Maafo justified the government’s decision to discontinue the prosecution.



At a town hall meeting in the US, he said, “We have a very good relationship with China. Today, the main company that is helping develop the infrastructure system in Ghana is Sinohydro, it is a Chinese Company. It is the one that is going to help process our bauxite and provide about two billion dollars to us… So when there are these kinds of arrangements, there are other things behind the scenes.



“Putting that lady (Aisha Huang) in jail in Ghana is not going to solve your economic problems. It is not going to make you happy or me happy, that’s not important, the most important thing is that she has been deported out of Ghana."



The views of Yaw Osafo-Maafo were contrary to views of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Addressing a forum at Princeton University during his visit to the US, the President stated emphatically that Aisha Huang's deportation was a "mistake".

“I think the decision to deport Aisha Huang in hindsight was a mistake...,” President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Aisha Huang's latest arrest and the discussions in the media has introduced a number of frequently used vocabulary in discussions around her deportation.



Hitherto, the most used vocabulary were; 'deportation and repatriation.' In came a new word introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo - 'fled'.



During an interview with Stone City Radio in Ho during his tour of the Volta Region, the President, who doubles as the Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces expressed uncertainty about the deportation of Aisha Huang in 2018.



Aside from already stating that it was a "mistake", the President noted that he is not sure whether she was, in fact, deported or whether she fled the country the first time.



"…I am not still sure whether she was, in fact, deported or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back or whatever. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it.



"Whichever way it is, she has become a sort of nickname for all that the 'galamsey' represents and also, unfortunately, for the involvement of Chinese nationals in this illicit trade," Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo stressed.





In an attempt to justify the President's latest twist to the whole Aisha Huang debacle, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah, Information Minister in a reply to GhanaWeb's tweet said, the President of Ghana never said he is not sure if Aisha Huang left Ghana.



"Prez@NAkufoAddo has never said he isn't sure if Aisha Huang left Ghana. Please quote him well. He said he wasn't sure whether she was deported or she fled. The reason for the President's comment is that there is a difference between deportation and repatriation," he said.





Per Oppong-Nkrumah's explanation, deportation and repatriation are not synonymous at all.To him, the Minister of Interior has the power to "deport" while the Immigration Service has the power to "repatriate" via notice.

"While the Minister for Interior can deport, the Immigration Service cannot. The instrument which the Immigration Service uses in such circumstances is a repatriation notice. Either way, the effect was that she was caused to exit from Ghana at the material moment," Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah's tweet added.





It was reported on Monday, September 5, that Aisha Huang had been arrested at her residence in Kumasi for alleged involvement in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license.Ms Huang, described as a 'galamsey queen', was arrested together with some three accomplices and arraigned before an Accra Circuit Court on charges of mining without a licence, and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence.

Aisha Huang in 2018, was facing similar offences but the Attorney General, then, filed a nolle prosequi on the case, agreeing to deport her to her home country.



The Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, is set to prosecute her for her past and recent crimes.



