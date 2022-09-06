Aisha Huang thinks we are a nation of jokers where money can be used to buy justice - Inusah Fuseini

Akufo-Addo urged to be interested in Aisha Huang's case

Former MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has called on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to get acquainted with the case of illegal mining (‘galamey’) queen, Aisha Huang, to ensure that she is duly dealt with after her re-arrest.

Inusah Fuseini said that the president previously stated that deporting Aisha Huang after her initial arrest was a mistake, contrary to the assertion of his now advisor and former senior minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, and he now has the opportunity to ensure that the right thing is done.



He added that the ‘galamsey’ queen was brave enough to come back to Ghana because she knows she can use her wealth to influence powerful people in the country so that nothing bad will happen to her.



“Aisha Huang thinks that we are a nation of jokers, where she can use money to buy justice. The fact that we let her go after her first arrest implanted that thing in her mind that she could always have her way. That is why she came back.



“Do you remember that I said that the statement of Osafo-Maafo and the decision to let Aisha Huang go was outstandingly bad? Because you need to demonstrate not only to Ghanaians but to foreigners that you will not tolerate illegal small-scale mining. And to have waivered in taking that decision is the reason why the country cannot fight small-scale mining.



“The president later said that the decision (to let Aisha Huang go) was wrong. Now he has got the opportunity to set that decision on the right path. The president should be interested in the case,” he said.



The ex-MP (Member of Parliament), who is also a former Minister for Mines and Natural Resources, added that the two charges against the ‘galamsey’ queen by the state attorneys are not good enough.

According to him, at least five charges can be levelled against her, including the use of illegal documents to obtain a GhanaCard,



On Monday, September 5, 2022, the Accra Circuit Court 9, presided by Samuel Bright Acquah, remanded Aisha Huang into custody.



This was after Miss Huang, together with three other Chinese nationals, were brought before the court on charges including engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a license and mining without a license.



The court could not take into record the pleas of the four suspects because there was no interpreter to help translate proceedings for the Chinese nationals.



The accused persons were not represented by a lawyer. The court adjourned sitting on the case to Wednesday, September 14, 2022.



How she re-entered the country without detection till her recent arrest has been the major question on the minds of many Ghanaians.

