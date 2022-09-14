Aisha Huang, three others denied bail

Aisha Huang

Embattled Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang has been denied bail by the Accra Circuit Court 9.

The court has adjourned the case to September 27, 2022.



Lead counsel for the accused person, Nkrabea-Effah Dartey on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, during proceedings asked the court to grant his client and her three other Chinese counterparts bail.



Ms Huang who is facing two charges of mining without a licence and engaging in the sale and purchase of minerals without a valid licence together with 3 other Chinese nationals, was remanded by the court on Monday, September 5, 2022.



The suspects were remanded as they had no legal representation during their first appearance while the court also failed to provide a Chinese interpreter for proceedings.



Appearing in court on Tuesday, September 14, 2022, lawyer Nkrabeah Effah Dartey who is the lead counsel for the accused persons prayed the court to grant his clients bail.



His request according to GhanaWeb’s court reporter was objected to by the prosecution.

According to the prosecution, new arrests have been made therefore granting the accused persons bail may give them the opportunity to interfere with witnesses and investigations.



The prosecution while citing public interest in the matter also argued that Aisha Huang has a history of sneaking in and out of the country and is therefore a flight risk.



Watch how Aisha Huang arrived in court:







Background



Ms. Huang in 2017 was charged with undertaking small-scale mining operations contrary to Section 99 (1) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

She was also charged with providing mine support services without valid registration with the Minerals Commission, contrary to Section 59 and 99 (2) of the Minerals and Mining Act; and also charged with illegal employment of foreign nationals (in breach of section 24 of the Immigration Act and regulation 18 of the Immigration Regulations).



Her case was however discontinued and she was deported. Her deportation meant the state discontinued the trial against her.



She however found her way back into the country leading to her recent arrest. A court last week remanded Aisha Huang and three other Chinese nationals into custody to reappear on charges of illegal gold mining and trading.



Her recent arrest is on the same issues of illegal mining.