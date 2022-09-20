Aisha Huang unleashed dogs to attack Immigration officers during arrest – Ablakwa alleges

Aisha Huang and Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has disclosed that Chinese galamsey kingpin, Aisha Huang, released dogs to attack immigration officers during the first attempt to arrest her at her home.

In an interview with Accra-based Okay FM on September 19, the legislator labeled her as the female version of Al Capone - the most infamous gangster in American history - who was never indicted for his racketeering but was finally brought to justice for income-tax evasion in 1931, according to history.com.



Ablakwa added that the officers who had gone to effect the arrest bolted after the dogs were unleashed on them.



“We are dealing with a sophisticated gangster. I call this woman Africa’s Al Capone – the female version of Al Capone. The next few days and hours will be interesting with the kind of discoveries I have made. Did you know that Aisha Huang unleashed dogs to attack immigration officers during the first attempt to arrest her? Immigration officers had to run for their dear lives. We are dealing with a gangster,” the MP said.



Earlier, the MP who serves on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee had indicated that the issue about galamsey and Aisha Huang should not be toyed with, warning that “in the next few years, we can’t live in our own country”.



He said the claims by Captain (rtd) Effah Darteh that Aisha Huang is married to a Ghanaian was a trick being employed by the defense counsel.

He questioned the whereabouts of Aisha Huang’s husband, one Anthony Fabian, whom he said no records existed in his name.



Meanwhile, Aisha Huang was last week, denied bail together with her three accomplices. They have been remanded in custody for two weeks. Last Friday, the AG filed four new charges against Ms. Huang, one of which relates to reentering the country illegally.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







DS/SARA