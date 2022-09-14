Aisha Huang was arrested and released thrice under Mahama - Presidential staffer alleges

Aisha Huang's purported Ghana Card

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, a presidential staffer has alleged that notorious illegal small-scale mining kingpin, Chinese national Aisha Huang, was arrested thrice between 2013 and 2016 but was released.

He suggested that these arrests took place while John Dramani Mahama was in charge but that on all three occasions Huang was released without charge.



"Aisha Huang was arrested three times under Former President John Dramani Mahama’s administration but was released on each of the occasions without a single charge to continue with Galamsey activities. Yes, three times without a single charge," he posted on Facebook on September 13.



His post was accompanied by a front-page photo of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper which had a headline treating the topic of Huang's 2018 deportation to China.



The issue of deportation became topical in the last week after Huang was rearrested in the country having illegally reentered. Members of the opposition question whether she had indeed been deported forcing the government to release deportation documentation.



The documents included an Immigration revocation of permit and repatriation letter as well as a flight itinerary and boarding pass.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo despite giving his full support for Aisha Huang and other collaborators to be prosecuted, generated public discussions on September 13 when he suggested that there was uncertainty over whether indeed Huang was deported at all.

President Akufo-Addo, while speaking in an interview with Stone City Radio in Ho during his tour of the Volta Region, expressed uncertainty about the deportation of Aisha Huang in 2018.



"…I am not still sure whether she was, in fact, deported or whether she fled the country the first time and has now come back or whatever. There still seems to be some uncertainty about it," Akufo-Addo said.



"Whichever way it is, she has become a sort of nickname for all that the 'galamsey' represents and also, unfortunately, for the involvement of Chinese nationals in this illicit trade," the president continued.











SARA/PEN