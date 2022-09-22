Aisha Huang was in Ghana more than three years ago – Ablakwa drops new exposé

Aisha Huang was arrested and deported in Ghana in 2018 for engaging in illegal mining

Ranking Member on Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has given an update on his investigation into the arrest of female Chinese galamsey (illegal mining) kingpin Aisha Huang.

In his latest update on the Aisha Huang case, Mr Ablakwa disclosed that the Chinese national supposedly deported from Ghana in 2018 had been back in the country since February 2019.



He indicates that Aisha Huang had trekked between Ghana and Togo over the past three years until her recent arrest in August this year.



"We can confirm that Aisha Huang has footprints of her physical presence in Ghana from as far back as February 27, 2019 — yes, more than 3 years ago, and much longer than originally portrayed.



"We now know that Aisha Huang has been living in Ghana and Togo for more than 3 years before obtaining her Ghana Card on February 27, 2022," he stated in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb.



Aisha Huang was arrested in 2017 and charged with various offences, including illegal mining.



However, to the disappointment of many Ghanaians in support of the fight against galamsey, the state filed to discontinue her trial and subsequently deported her from the country in 2018.



The Senior Minister at the time, Nana Yaw Osafo Maafo, justified her deportation by saying it was rather in the country's interest.



However, President Akufo-Addo took a different position by describing her deportation as a "mistake."



But according to Mr Ablakwa, his current investigations confirm that Aisha Huang, despite her supposed deportation, was trekking between Ghana and Togo even before the statements by the president and the senior minister.





"Our unimpeachable investigations reveal that even before Senior Minister Yaw Osafo Maafo justified Aisha Huang's doubtful deportation in April 2019 and long before President Akufo-Addo's statement on the dubious deportation in September 2019, Aisha Huang was in Ghana travelling on multiple occasions between Ghana and Togo," he said.



According to Mr Ablakwa, Aisha Huang's travels between Ghana and Togo over the period were facilitated by using two different Chinese passports with different details.



While urging the Chinese government to explain the circumstances accounting for her possession of the two passports, Mr Ablakwa added that her travels were through approved immigration routes and questioned how the Ghana Immigration Service missed all the red flags.



He reiterated his call for a bipartisan parliamentary probe into the Aisha Huang saga while expressing disappointment that no head of Ghana's security agency has been sacked for the scandal.



He further implied the complicity of the current government in the Aisha Huang scandal.



"When nobody in authority is punished for this international disgrace and for this grand scheme which has left our environment and water bodies destroyed, the only logical interpretation is that national leadership, right from the Presidency is complicit. It is also clear to us from concrete facts we have discovered that Aisha Huang's charges are deliberately scanty, narrow and superficial with the obvious intention of protecting guilty accomplices in high places," the opposition MP said.







Meanwhile, Aisha Huang, whose recent arrest is in connection with similar galamsey offences as her 2017 arrest, has been remanded into custody with various charges pressed against her in a magistrate and a high court.



Read below full details of Mr Ablakwa's statement on Aisha Huang:



GA/SEA