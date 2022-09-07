0
Menu
News

Aisha Huang was never deported; she was hiding in Togo - Inusah Fuseini alleges

WhatsApp Image 2022 09 06 At 9.14.06 AM.jpeg Aisha Huang displays her passport after arrest

Wed, 7 Sep 2022 Source: atinkaonline.com

Former Member of Parliament Tamale Central and Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Inusah Fuseini, has revealed that embattled galamsey queen, Aisha Huang was never deported  as Ghanaians were made to believe.

According to him, the galamsey queen was hiding in Togo and had been in Ghana for the past six months.

In 2017, Aisha was arrested and alleged to have been deported from Ghana to China for her involvement in illegal mining activities.

However, An Accra Circuit Court remanded into custody four Chinese nationals, including ‘Galamsey queen’, Aisha Huang for their alleged involvement in illegal small-scale mining activities.

Hearing the case Monday, September 5, three suspects, Jong Li Huang, Huang Jei and Huiad Hua pleaded not guilty in court to a charge of engaging in sales and purchases of minerals without license.

Reacting to the latest development on the re-arrest of the galamsey queen, Aisha Huang, the former Tamale Central MP said, “per our investigations, the embattled Aisha was hiding in our neighboring country Togo and has even acquired for herself a Ghana card which raises a lot of concerns”.

He said the comeback of Aisha Huang indicates that She [Aisha] sees Ghana as a country of Jokers.

Source: atinkaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Michy gives unexpected response to Shatta Wale’s request for a collaboration
Wakaso, Ati Zig, 9 other players who were dropped from latest Ghana squad
Police officer invokes curses on Mampong Police Commander over ‘wee’ claims
Rev. Boakye rains curses on wife, family
Watch how Asamoah Gyan, Anim Addo dressed as warriors to celebrate Eswatini King
Omanhene of Mankesim loses son 'attacked' by unknown assailants
Otto Addo names 29-man squad for Brazil, Nicaragua games
Ace Ankomah cautions Auditor-General
NDC, NPP are not accountable to Ghanaians – Akufo-Addo’s lawyer laments
Are we going to allow Aisha Huang to go again? - Ace Ankomah asks AG
Related Articles: