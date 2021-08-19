Aiyinasi market traders appeal for toilet facility and washroom

Correspondence from Western Region

Traders at the Nzema Aiyinasi market in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region have appealed to the government to construct a toilet facility and washroom for them.



Nzema Aiyinasi market is the second-largest market in the Western Region and the first-largest market in the Ellembelle District.



This market was established some fifty years ago and since its establishment, has been operating without a toilet facility.



Traders at the market have to walk long distances before they can ease themselves and this is affecting their businesses.



This was observed by GhanaWeb's Western Regional Correspondent during his visit to the market.

Speaking to some traders, they said their biggest problem is the lack of a toilet facility in the market.



"One of the problems facing us in this market is the toilet facility, we don't have a toilet facility, we don't have a place to urinate", they stated.



They added that, "So because of this if you want to use the toilet and you don't get a good person to look after your items, you will go and come and realize that some people have stolen your items".



They, therefore, took the opportunity to plead with the government to, as a matter of urgency, come to their aid.



"We are appealing to the government to come to our aid by constructing a toilet facility and washroom for us", they appealed.

They lamented that, "We are suffering in this market meanwhile this market is the second-largest market in the whole of Western Region but there is no toilet facility in it. Every day we pay taxes to the government and the government gets a lot from the market but we are not benefitting so we are telling the government to let us benefit from the money that we pay, we need a toilet facility and washroom in the market".



Watch the full interview below



