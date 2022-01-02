Ajumako DCE cuts the sod for construction of road

DCE for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam with the project contractors

Source: GNA

Rev. Ransford Kwesi Nyarko, the District Chief Executive for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam, has cut the sod for the construction of a seven-Kilometre road at Ajumako-Kromaim in the Central Region.

The stretch from Nkwatanum at Breman Essiam to Enyan-Abaasa which will be surfaced with bitumen is projected to be completed in the next six months to boost economic activities in the area.



The contract awarded to Messrs Nins Development Limited is being supervised by the Department of Feeder Roads.



Addressing a gathering at the sod-cutting ceremony, Mr. Nyarko urged the contractor in charge of the project, Mr. Daniel Teye to use local both materials and labour to build the project.



“Apart from the materials we don’t have here, every other thing should come from this town. Buy your cement, food, and water from the residents so that they can also benefit from your presence here. If you need carpenters, masons, and any other form of labour, they are all here,” he said.



The DCE also asked the contractor not to abandon the project halfway but rather do his best to complete it within the stipulated time.

Rev Nyarko further challenged the residents of Kromaim to put their political differences aside and support the project to succeed.



“Furthermore, this project can not succeed without the help of our traditional leaders", he added.



The Chief of Kromaim, Nana Akyeramfo XII expressed gratitude for the project and urged that it should be completed in time.



“Government gave us a school block, water, and extended electricity coverage. But our major problem is the road and so we are thankful. But please consider the Denkyira and Mando roads too,” he appealed.



Nana Akyeramfo also appealed to the DCE to facilitate small-scale mining of minerals in the town to create employment for the youth and engender development in the area.