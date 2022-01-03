Ajumako DCE touts achievements of first term

The Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam DCE, Ransford Kwesi Nyarko addressing his people

Source: GNA

Reverend Ransford Kwesi Nyarko, the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District Chief Executive (DCE), has touted the achievements of the Assembly under various sectors of his leadership over the last four years.

He said the Assembly, against all odds, was able to meet substantial needs of the people through multifaceted development projects in accordance with its Four-Year Development Plan.



The local government, due to the huge infrastructural deficit in areas such as education and health, paid special attention to such facilities to enhance growth, he explained in an interview with the Ghana News Agency.



“Among our key achievements is the commissioning of a 400-bed girls’ dormitory for Bisease Senior High School; we have a huge dormitory deficit when it comes to girls’ accommodation,” he said.



"We also commissioned a six-unit classroom block for Abaasa Senior Technical School. It might sound too small but the impact is huge because more students elsewhere study under trees.”



Rev Nyarko added that the Assembly had also supplied close to 4,000 desks to various basic schools, which he admitted was not adequate owing to the large student population in the district.



“If you have 105 basic schools, which is about twice the size of basic schools in some districts, then definitely, your demand for furniture will be huge,” he added.

With regard to health care, the DCE disclosed that they were equipping existing CHPS Compounds to make them more effective.



“There are challenges with water and so we provided boreholes and some other logistics,” he said.



Rev Nyarko said the Assembly had also provided employment opportunities for the youth through entrepreneurship skills training in snail rearing and honey making.



“Agencies like the Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) buy from them,” he stated.



Touching on the challenges, Mr Nyarko said the Assembly’s Internally Generated Fund (IGF) had been low and the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had further aggravated it.



“In the absence of very sustainable inflows of your IGF, the sources of funding, apart from the Common Fund, becomes difficult,” he said, but that strategies were being put in place to plug the loopholes.