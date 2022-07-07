0
Ajumako Techiman: ‘Pragya’ drivers impregnating teenage girls with 50 pesewas gifts

Thu, 7 Jul 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Some opinion leaders of Ajumako Techiman, a town situated in Ajumako Enyan Esiam District of the Central Region, have expressed concerns over the high rate of teenage pregnancies in the town.

Retired accountant, Peter Koomso, an opinion leader who expressed this concern said about 35 percent of young girls aged between 13 and 16 years are pregnant; a statement which was confirmed by Professor Nana Afari Twakoh, a retired educationist.

The Pragya drivers, he said, do this after offering the teenagers just 50 pesewas in exchange.

“Teenage pregnancy is very common here, where most of the boys responsible for the pregnancy do not take care of the children which made a girl attempt to kill her children.

“Also because there is no job here, when the tricyle drivers give the girls a small amount of money like 50 pesewas, they end up having sex with the girls,” some opinion leaders lamented.

These revelations came to light during the celebration of the annual Akwambo Festival and outdooring of the Tufuhene, Queenmother and Safohene of the area.

The Queenmother of Ajumako Techiman Twidan Afokurasi, Nanahembaa Esi Mansa added that anyone who sleeps with or impregnates a girl below 18-years must be punished.

“Anyone who impregnates or have sex with a child below 18 years must be punished because it goes against the laws of the country”, the Queen-mother emphasized.

