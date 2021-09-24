Akan NPP describes DCE nominee as veteran

Kadjebi DCE nominee, Mr. Wilson Agbanyo

Source: GNA

Akan Constituency Executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described the President’s nominee for the Kadjebi District Chief Executive (DCE) position, Mr. Wilson Agbanyo (AKA Sapato) as a veteran who has been with the Party since 1998.

The Executives, who pledged their inflating support at a special meeting held on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 to officially introduce the nominee to them, said Mr. Sapato has been the Constituency’s Organiser and also an Election and Research Officer for two consecutive terms where he performed with commitment and dexterity.



They said he is an experienced politician who had been at the grassroot for a long time and knows the pros and cons of the Constituency.



Mr. Merigah Abdul Sataru, the NPP Constituency Secretary, disclosed these to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.

He said they had no problem with his confirmation since out of 56 Assembly members, over 40 called to congratulate while 32 visited him personally to congratulate him.



Mr. Sataru said the Executive also planned to introduce him to the Chiefs in the eight traditional areas to ask for their blessings and support.



Mr. Saparu, until his nomination as DCE for Kadjebi, was the Oti Regional Director of Non-Formal Education.