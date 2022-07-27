0
Menu
News

Akasanoma-Nsawam road to be closed for repair works July 29

Nsawam The road will be closed at midnight on Friday, 29 July 2022 to Sunday, 31 July 2022

Wed, 27 Jul 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The Department of Urban Roads has announced the closure of sections of the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, from the Akasanoma to Nsawam road.

This is to make way for repair works on sections of the ramp on the Nsawam road.

The road will be closed from midnight on Friday, 29 July 2022, to Sunday, 31 July 2022.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Roads and Highways on Tuesday, 26 July 2022 entreated motorists “to follow the traffic management measures that will be put at vantage points on the road.”

It also apologized for “any inconvenience caused.”

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Why police officers faced off in public
Amid looming law suit, Anyidoho 'runs' to rename Atta-Mills Institute
Cadman Mills mocks Tsatsu Tsikata
KT Hammond's wife appointed High Court judge by Akufo-Addo
Criminal syndicate jab: Lardy Anyenini could have done more to 'police' Kpebu - Employer
My son in SHS called me crying - Kofi Adomah opens up again
Angry Nigerians turn heat on Michael Johnson over racist commentary on Amusan
Angry Nigerians turn heat on Michael Johnson over racist commentary on Amusan
Government has printed GH22b worth of new cedis without parliamentary approval - Ato Forson alleges
Zanetor Rawlings saved me from hunger - Countryman Songo