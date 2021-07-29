Akatsi College of Education holds 13th Congregation for two batches

Congregants of the Akatsi College of Education

Source: GNA

The Akatsi College of Education has held its 13th Congregation for the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 batches of graduands.

A total of 868 students of the College have graduated with a three-year Diploma in Education programme.



Each cohort, thus, the 2018/2019 group presented 480 students and the 2019/2020 group also saw 388 students graduating.



The ceremony, which was held at the Letsa Korba hall of the school amidst drumming and choral performances from the school choir, saw ten 10 students obtaining first class, 222 had second class Upper,196 had second class lower division while 45 got third class and 7 making a pass in the 2019 category.



In the 2020 group, 25 students were awarded first class honours, 217 had second class upper division, 102 obtained second class lower division, 35 also had third class, while 9 were given passes.



It was held under the theme: "The Role of the Professional Teacher in Ensuring Quality Teaching and Learning in the Classroom."

Mr John Engelbert Seddoh, the principal of the college recounted that since the establishment of the College, Akatsico made a modest stride in the academic performance of students, adding, "We have made academic improvements since 2004 and our overall academic performance is always encouraging."



Mr Seddoh attributed the improved academic performance of the College to effective and constant monitoring by management of academic and other curricular activities and urged them to keep it up.



"We have qualified tutors who are always ready to push their academic ladder forward."



On some infrastructural achievements by the college, Mr Seddoh, however, enumerated several challenges facing the college and called for support from the government and other organisations to come to their aid.



"Our student dormitories and other stalked projects must be completed," he said.

He admonished the graduands, saying, "failure to keep yourselves learning would let you go rust and you must always remain committed to the teaching profession."



"Whatever you do hereafter, should reflect the vision for teacher education core values of honesty, integrity, creativity, and responsible citizenship," he added.



Mr Seddoh appealed to the graduates to remain faithful and offer every needed assistance to the school in the future.



He also promised to beef up security on campus by installing CCTV cameras at vantage points.



Dr Samuel Awinkene Atintonu, guest speaker, who is also the Principal of Accra College of Education, advised the graduating students to apply what they learnt persistently and with a commitment to bring positive change and improvement in education.





Dr Atintonu further stated, "quality of education must be the concern of all and that there are several reforms by the government to ensure this."



He also urged the graduating students to share knowledge and best teaching practices with other colleagues in other parts of the country.



"Apply passion, commitment, and dedication to all you do. Stand for the truth always," he further advised.



Edward Setordzi and Diamond Deyome Dogbeda who were adjudged best graduating students, in their valedictory address, charged their colleagues to take the knowledge gained from the college to impart society and country.

Awards were given to deserving students as well as conferment of Diplomas.



Currently, the college has a total student population of 1,233 comprising 758 males and 475 females.



The ceremony recorded the last batch of Diploma students after which students are running a 4-year Bachelor of Education(B.Ed) Degree Programme.



Some graduating students who spoke with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), expressed appreciation to God and all who contributed to the realisation of their dreams.



The ceremony was attended by members from academia, heads of institutions, security heads, political leaders, Chiefs, as well as members from the clergy.