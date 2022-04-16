Akatsi Crisis: MUSEC's communique is a diversionary ploy - Japhet fires

Japhet Festus Gbede, Communication team member of the opposition NDC in the Volta Region

Mr. Japhet Festus Gbede, a communication team member of the opposition NDC in the Volta Region has pounced on a communique from the MUSEC of Akatsi South regarding youth and police mutiny.

Three people on a motorcycle were allegedly knocked down and driven over by a police riot control van, resulting in a melee.



This happened on Sunday, April 10 and two persons were shot, one dead following the clash with the Police.



This occurred after the youth of the area went on the splurge demanding justice for Setor a 20 years old student of Akatsi Senior High Technical School.



Stakeholders in the Akatsi municipality in an emergency meeting have agreed to shut down all drinking spots and bars that sell illegal drugs at their business centers in the town.

The police will be in charge of this exercise in the constituency.



This was one of the decisions reached in an emergency meeting called by the Akatsi Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) following Sunday's clashes, but the outspoken National communication director of NDC's young Democrats has said the decision was nothing more than MUSEC's diversionary tactics to avoid dealing with the substantive issues that are causing discomforts in the municipality.



Meanwhile, hundreds of youths and residents in the municipality are dissatisfied with MUSEC's regulations and have expressed their disappointment in the chairman of MUSEC on their various social media platforms.



Mr. Japhet, in his remarks on the subject, called for calm and also advocated for the formation of an independent commission to investigate the matter.