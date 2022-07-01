Akatsi Municipal hospital records seven TB deaths in 2021

Akatsi District Hospital

Source: GNA

A total of seven Tuberculosis (TB) related deaths was recorded at the Akatsi Municipal Hospital in the Volta Region in 2021.

The figure indicates a slight increase in deaths registered at the hospital from 2019 to 2020.



In 2019, four deaths were recorded against six in 2020, and out of the seven in 2021, two died at home.



Mr Pascal Ayivor, the hospital's health information officer, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during an engagement said a total of 181 TB cases were recorded from 2019 to 2021, whilst 48 of the cases were cured.



Mr Ayivor revealed that only two cases between 2019 and 2020 had their treatment failed and those who failed to follow-up over the period were eight.

He said among the cases, 70 had their treatment completed.



Mrs Faustina Yawlui, Direct Observe Therapy (DOT) nurse at the TB unit of the hospital, appealed to the public to report without delay when coughing continues and cautioned TB patients on treatment to desist from resorting to herbal medicine if the treatment, they are receiving from the hospital failed them.



“You must alert your medical officer of any signs of unimprovement for the next line of action,” she said.



Tuberculosis is a potentially serious infectious bacterial disease that affects the lungs; and the bacteria that cause TB spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes.