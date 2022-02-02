Akatsi North gets DCE after rejection of two nominees

Endorsed Akatsi DCE nominee Simon Peter Kofi Ofosu

A District Chief Executive nominee for Akatsi North has finally received the approval of the assemblymen of the area following the rejection of two earlier nominees.



The approval of Simon Peter Kofi Ofosu by the assemblymen comes after they initially rejected Prosper Kofi Patu and Paul Ayirah respectively in a voting process which saw the two garner less than the constitutionally required number to be approved.



According to a report by kasapafmonline.com sighted by GhanaWeb, Mr Ofosu at a sitting of the assembly on Wednesday, January 2, 2022, secured a one-touch endorsement by securing 13 votes in his favour out of a total of 18 ballots cast.

He comes in as the replacement for the previous DCE, Dr Prince Sodoke Amuzu who served during the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s first term in office.



Mr Kofi Ofosu, a teacher by profession was the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party in Akatsi North Constituency during the 2020 general elections.



Akatsi North and the Adaklu Districts, until the confirmation of the nominee were the only districts within the Volta Region without a District Chief Executive.



Two nominees including the former DCE for Adaklu have both failed to secure the endorsement of their assemblymen on separate occasions.