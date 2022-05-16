0
Menu
News

Akatsi South MCE presents furniture to schools

1.21476825 The MCE making the donation to an official

Mon, 16 May 2022 Source: GNA

Mr Martin Kofitsey Nyahe, the Akatsi South Municipal Chief Executive, has presented 200 dual desks to some schools in the area to ensure effective learning outcomes.

The furniture, handed over to the Akatsi South Education Directorate in the Volta Region at a short ceremony, was to equip the basic schools with adequate desks for effective teaching and learning.

Mr Nyahe explained that 28 of the 91 schools in the district would benefit from the desks as the other schools had already received similar donations.

He urged the Education Directorate to ensure the furniture was maintained to meet the intended purposes.

Mr Ernest C. K. Kpofor, the Deputy District Director in charge of Finance and Administration, Ghana Education Service, who received the desks, expressed appreciation to the Assembly for the gesture.

He commended Mr Nyahe for his commitment to ensuring quality education in the area.

Source: GNA
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'This economy is a mess, we are sinking in debt' - Kofi Bentil
It is absurd, ridiculous to increase tariffs by 148%, 334% - Kofi Kapito
I’ve earned the bragging right, I’m a senior presenter – Delay shades ‘small girl’
Abena Korkor will one day strip naked in front of the president – Bulldog
Four factors that could determine NDC chairmanship race
Kotoko is not ready to play in Africa for 4 Years - Nana Kwame Dankwah
See the young Nana Akufo-Addo preparing for a boxing bout
Aflao Customs officer loses life while escorting intercepted goods
Akufo-Addo has ‘endorsed’ Alan Kyerematen – Hopeson Adorye
10 pros, cons of choosing Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to lead the NDC in 2024
Related Articles: