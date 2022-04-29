Akatsi South MP demands immediate investigations into clashes between police and Akatsi youth

Bernard Ahiafor, the Member of Parliament for Akatsi South

Two die as police clashes with Akatsi youth

Akatsi South MP condemns alleged police brutality



Security analyst criticizes police over brutalities



Bernard Ahiafor, the Member of Parliament for Akatsi South has petitioned the Ministry of Interior to launch an expeditious investigation into the clash between some youth of Akatsi South and officers of the Ghana Police Service stationed in the town.



It will be recalled that April 10, 2022, two persons died after police officers in the Akatsi South Municipality clashed with some aggrieved youth who were protesting the death of one person who according to the police was part of a three-member robbery gang.



In a letter sighted by GhanaWeb, Bernard Ahiafor appealed to the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery to order an investigation into the clash and ensure that justice is delivered to the families of the deceased.

He lamented that the brutalities has created a volatile situation in the community with residents deeply worried by the actions of the security.



Bernard Ahiafor also noticed a worrying trend of a spike in alleged police brutalities in the Akatsi South Municipality and demanded immediate action from the Interior Ministry.



Bernard Ahiafor stressed that it has become necessary for an independent committee to investigate the clashes and issue sanctions where necessary to avert future occurrence.



He believes such move will restore confidence in the police and restore calm in the area.



"Sir, within a period of six (6) months two incidents of alleged Police brutality occurred at Akatsi. The first occurred on the 3rd day of November 2021 where 21 years old Etornam Avulekpor was allegedly extremely beaten by a police officer and he was taken to Ho Teaching Hospital and he died on the 3rd day, specifically, on the 5th day of November 2021.

"Secondly, at the early hours of Saturday the 9th day of April, 2022, there was another asserted ruthlessness of some Police officers at Akatsi Police station involving three young men who were allegedly knocked down by riot control van, leading to the death of Setor Maxwell Agormeda, a 21 year old boy at Ridge Hospital, Accra the following day. Two others seriously injured and taken to Akatsi South Municipal Hospital and later transferred to the 66 Artillery Hospital, Ho.



"The above resulted into the Youth agitation, protest and demonstration against the Police at Akatsi on the 10th day of April, 2022 which escalated leading to the Police firing live ammunition into the crowd resulting to the death of Hamza Ademu, a 16 years old boy and others sustaining various degrees of injuries. The situation is still volatile and unstable.



"It is against the backdrop of these recent security upheavals in the Akatsi South Municipality that we humbly crave your indulgence to conduct an urgent independent investigation into the two separate incidents, to bring the perpetrators to justice and to forestall any future occurrence and once again build the trust and confidence in the police, who are to protect life and property and maintain peace and security.