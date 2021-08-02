Akatsi South MP to petition IGP over numerous crimes in his constituency

Inspector General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare

• Residents of Akatsi South are living his fear because of the growing insecurity in the district

• Member of Parliament for the area has called on the police to act swiftly on the case



• He urged his constituents to give the police information if they had to arrest the criminals



Member of Parliament for Akatsi South, Bernard Ahiafor, has disclosed that he will petition the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, over the increasing criminal activities in his constituency.



He cited the killing of a man of God and his wife as an example of insecurity and described the act as worrying.



In an Adom news report sighted by GhanaWeb, the MP averred that residents are currently living in fear because of the recent happenings in the Akatsi South District.

“We have in recent times experienced serious happenings in my constituency and everyone is worried…It is very sad that these criminals had to attack and kill a man of God and his wife in cold blood," he bemoaned.



Mr Ahiafor called on the police to pay critical attention to the growing insecurity issues in his constituency.



He wants the perpetrators of the heinous crimes to be apprehended and brought to book.



He, therefore, called on his constituents to help the police find these criminals by giving them information.



