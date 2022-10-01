4
Akatsi South NDC: 48 out of 49 aspirants cleared to contest the constituency executive position.

Akatsi South NDC Aspirants A photo of some aspirants cleared to contest in the elections

Sat, 1 Oct 2022 Source: Japhet 1 TV

The Prof Ahorlu-led vetting committee in charge of vetting aspiring constituency officers for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Akatsi South constituency has cleared 48 aspirants for the various constituency executive positions in the party.

However, the committee chaired by Samuel Kwadzo Wuadi has disqualified one aspirant, who, per the guidelines for the election, has the chance to appeal against his disqualification.

Speaking to the media, the Assemblymember for Wute Electoral Area, Wisdom Akpabli, who is also an aspiring officer for the deputy treasurer position, indicated that he was impressed with the democratic way the committee set to vet the aspirants carried themselves and asked others to emulate.

He also seized the opportunity to call on the party's delegates to give him the nod as he picked the number 2 after vetting and balloting.

The opposition National Democratic Congress has slated October 22nd and 23rd for their constituency elections in some parts of the country.

