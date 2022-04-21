0
Akatsi South: Rainstorm wreaks havoc in Avenorpeme communities

1.21459959 File Photo: Some of the destroyed properties

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: GNA

Scores of residents of Avenorpeme and its surrounding areas have been rendered homeless after a heavy downpour accompanied by storm wreaked havoc across the area in the Akatsi South Municipality.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that the heavy downpour, which lasted for hours, ripped- off roofs of over 20 houses within the Avenorpeme Zone, displacing residents without casualties or injuries.

Other affected buildings and areas included, Avenorpeme Vocational Training Institute, Sesime, Adonai International Academy, Zonal Council’s secretariat office, among others.

Mr Peter Hovey Agbaga, the Assembly member of the area, briefing GNA, disclosed that some affected victims including the aged, were currently seeking refuge with friends and relations.

He called for urgent intervention from the authorities including the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Municipal Assembly to secure assistance for the victims.

“I would like the Assembly to take immediate action to reduce the impact of the disaster on the people”, he said.

Mr Ocloo Mawuli Agos, the Akatsi South Municipal Director of NADMO, told the GNA, that his outfit would be expecting some relief items from Ho, the Volta Regional Capital, to take care of the situation before they looked at other plans.

Some affected victims who interacted with the GNA, said they no longer had any shelter over their head “so people must come to our aid.”

