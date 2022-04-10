Akatsi residents clash with Police over death of a student

File photo of the Ghana Police

Source: GNA

The youth of Akatsi in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region have again, expressed their anger over the death of Setor Agormeda, a 20-year-old student of Akatsi Senior High Technical School (AKAST).

The deceased was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Ridge Hospital in Accra on Sunday morning after he was referred from the Akatsi Municipal hospital when he was involved in a motor accident together with two other pillion riders.



The deceased, together with Ademu Jemino, aged 18, a pillion rider, and Nelly Wilson Lumor, the motor rider aged 19, also a student of AKAST were involved in an accident near the Akatsi College of Education on Saturday dawn at about 1300 hours.



Eyewitnesses told the Ghana News Agency (GNA), a Police Riot Control Van, stationed at Akatsi, during their usual night patrol duty, chased the trio upon an alleged theft case, leading to the incident.



The victims were later rushed to the Akatsi Municipal Hospital by the Police team before one was later pronounced dead.



Mr. Shaibu Mumuni, an eyewitness, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) the youth, massed up in hundreds wielding stones and tires, in the early hours of Sunday, April 10, and moved to the Akatsi Police Station to pour their frustration through offensive conducts in solidarity with their departed brother as a result of what they alleged ‘unprofessional conduct of the Police leading to the incident.’

The melee on Sunday led to the injury of two youths namely, Hamza Ademu, and Yao, popularly known as Agboyibor, who is in critical condition and are currently being referred to the Ho Teaching Hospital for further medical attention.



The situation, however, led to the presence of Police reinforcement from Ho, Sogakope, and the Formed Police Unit (FPU) from Accra.



Officers from the Volta Regional Police Command including COP Oduro Kwarteng, the Volta Regional Police Commander, are on the scene to forestall peace and order.



Mr. Edward Oduro Kwarteng, in an interaction with the GNA, said investigations into the incident had commenced and that, “anyone found culpable would not be spared.”



Mr. Kofitse Martin Nyahe, the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, told the GNA efforts were far advanced to ensure peace returned to the area.