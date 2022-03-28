Akim Oda MP escapes mob attack as irate NPP supporters storm his residence

Member of Parliament for Akim Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah

Some aggrieved supporters of the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Akim Oda Constituency are reported to have attacked the residence of the Member of Parliament for the area, Alexander Akwasi Acquah on Monday morning.



According to Peace FM’s Eastern Regional Correspondent, Kwabena Ofori, the attack was a result of the suspension of the party’s polling station elections which was scheduled to take place some weeks ago.



This comes on the back of recent chaos that broke out in the constituency after the Eastern Regional Chairman of the NPP, Kinston Akomeng Kissi, on Tuesday March 1, 2021, called off the polling station elections.



Some members of the party accused the regional chairman of working with the constituency chairman to allow the current crop of polling station executives contest the elections unopposed.

Due to the chaos that ensued, the Akim Oda polling station elections were suspended until further notice.



Reporting on the attack on the residence of the MP on Monday, Kwabena Ofori said the irate NPP members besieged the residence of Mr Akwasi Acquah to demand answers about the delay in conducting the elections.



He noted that the MP at the time of the attack had fled the constituency and was missed by the irate party members who vandalized some parts of his house.



“They forced their way into the house. They banged on the gate and forced it open. The gateman sought refuge due to the sheer number of people who stormed the house. The security man later came out to inform them that the MP had responded to an emergency call at dawn and left for Accra.... but I am very sure the MP had a hint and fled. It would have been an eyesore if they had met him,” the reporter said.



Kwabena Ofori further outlined that there exists an underlining cause to the issues in the Akim Oda NPP.

“The truth is that the party is currently divided into two; those who support the former MP, William Agyapong Quaitoo and those who support the current MP, Alexander Akwasi Acquah. There is division in everything that is done. When this sides say they are going left, the other side say they are going right. There is a tussle between both camps,” he stated.



The NPP’s polling station elections have been fraught with pockets of contention with various allegations of efforts by some executives to favour some candidates.



