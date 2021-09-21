Akim Oda MP organises free mock exams for JHS students

Some students sitting for the mock exams

Source: GNA

The Akim Oda Constituency Education Committee, established by the Member of Parliament (MP), has organised a special mock examination for 1,688 Junior High School candidates in the area.

The cost of the mock examination was fully borne by the MP, Mr Alexander Akwasi Acquah.



Teachers would also be motivated for the marking of the exams papers as part of the arrangements.



The candidates are from 40 schools, comprising both private and public in the Birim Central Municipality.



They wrote nine subjects, which started on September 13- 17, 2021.



The Education Committee among other six committees were inaugurated by Mr Acquah, in March 2021 to help execute his duties and also regularly touch base with the grassroots for effective decision making.

The MP said the move was put forward by the committee as a means to prepare the students for the final Basic School Certificate Examination (BECE) in November this year.











During a visit to the candidates in the various schools, Mr Acquah charged the students to lift high the image of the constituency and enjoy the Free Senior High School programme.He visited schools like Hecta International JHS, St. Anthony JHS, Ridge Experimental school at Akim Oda, and Akim Aboabo Salvation Army JHS.

Mr Benjamin Cudjoe, Birim Central Municipal Director of Ghana Education Service, called on parents to play their roles in monitoring the learning of their children.



He also urged them to give them proper nutrition and provide them with the necessary stationery.



Mr Aaron Donkor, Chairman for Akim Oda Constituency Education Committee said the cost-free mock examination would be organised for students annually till the Member of Parliament's four years term was over.