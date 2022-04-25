Akim Oda NPP Chairman named in alleged contract sale

Issaka Awudu

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for Akim Oda Constituency, Issaka Awudu, who is facing charges for “stealing” is embroiled in another case for failing to meet customer expectations.

Chairman Issaka Awudu is alleged to have taken a sum of GH¢23,000 from one Mr. Kofi Owusu Baafi of Daasebere Estate in Koforidua, whom he promised to help secure a contract costing Gh¢33,676.00.



The contact involved a land which the estate developer is interested in.



According to the Legal Aids Commission which is handling the case, the amount received by the Chairman was the initial deposit made for the cost of the contract.



The sum amount was paid in two folds: GH¢12,000 and GH¢11,000.



In a letter addressed to Mr Issaka Awudu by the Commission, the contract buyer received and signed the contract documents. It was after the first payment, GH¢12,000.00, was made at the request of the accused person.



“He [Mr. Kofi Owus Baafi] claims after receiving the document from you, he went to the company to sign the contract, but they directed him to you to show him the site to start developing on it which you [Mr Issaka Awudu] told him to add the remaining balance before you show him the site.

“He claims he therefore added the balance of Gh¢11,000.00 but still to no avail. He claims all efforts made to settle the issue amicably have proven futile,” the letter written by Madam Kyei Frimpomaa Gifty on behalf of the Regional Head said in part.



A meeting was therefore scheduled for April 20, 2022, in an attempt to resolve the issue between the accused person and the complainant.



However, due to the ongoing case at the Akyem Swedru Circuit Court in which Mr Awudu is involved, the said meeting with the Legal Aids Commission could not hold.



In effect, the date has been rescheduled for May 16, 2022, to settle the matter at the office of the Legal Aids Commission within the High Court Building, ground floor, at Koforidua in Eastern Region.







