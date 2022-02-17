Ako Gunn denies obstructing bailiff from serving Assin North MP

Deputy National Communication Officer of the NDC, Godwin Ako Gunn

The Deputy National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress, Godwin Ako Gunn, has refuted claims that he prevented a court bailiff from serving court papers on Assin North MP.

The MP in question, James Gyakye Qyayson, is currently facing charges including forgery and perjury.



He is also accused of deceiving a public officer and knowingly making a false declaration.



Mr. Gunn noted that his attention was drawn to Facebook post by Asaase Radio on February 15, informing the public that he stopped a bailiff from doing his work.



However, he debunked the claim in a rejoinder which read that “I wish to state unequivocally that, at no point on the said day did I or any of the members and supporters of the NDC come into contact let alone prevent one [bailiff] from serving any process on the Hon Member of Parliament.”



In his rebuttal, Ako Gunn declared that “on the morning of Tuesday 16th of February 2022, I joined other National Executives and Minority Members of Parliament to solidarize with Members of Parliament on the minority side who are in court facing E-Levy motivated prosecutions.”

He admitted that the Assin North MP was among the ‘affected’ Members of Parliament in court but there was no such obstruction as purported by Asaase Radio.



The NDC communicator added that bailiffs are not uniformed officers for anybody to figure them out.



“Besides, my mission in court yesterday was that of solidarity and communication of happenings to the teaming supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and well meaning Ghanaians who depend on fair and unbiased reportage on issues relating to the abuse of power and the use of bureaucratic processes to frustrate our Members of Parliament”, he defended.



He therefore asked the said radio station to retract the false publication and apologize with immediate effect.