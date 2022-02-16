Ako Gunn of Montie 3 obstructs bailiff from serving Assin North MP

Godwin Ako Gunn

Ako Gunn prevented a bailiff to serve the Assin North MP

The MP was granted GH¢100,000 bail



The MP has been dragged to court for being a Canadian citizenship



Godwin Ako Gunn, a deputy communications officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, led a group of NDC faithful to obstruct a Supreme Court bailiff who had come to the High Court to serve MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, with processes of a case he is named in.



In an Asaase radio reportage sighted by GhanaWeb, the Supreme Court bailiff, Anthony Agbenyedzi, was at the entrance of the courtroom where James Gyakye Quayson’s bail was being executed.



The bailiff, the report indicated waited to serve the MP while he was processing his bail which took about one hour and thirty minutes.



After the bail execution, the MP who was in the company of his lawyers, Godwin Tamekloe, Abraham Amaliba, Sammy Gyamfi (who is also the National Communications Officer of the NDC) and other NDC MPs, was ready to leave the court premises when Godwin Ako Gunn walked to the bailiff demanding to have a word with him.

Other people who were with the NDC Communicator, who was jailed by the Supreme Court on 27 July 2016, following threats made on live radio to kill some judges whose judgments they disagreed with, joined him, to deny the Supreme Court bailiff the space and liberty to walk to James Gyakye Quayson to serve him.



The bailiff asked him to excuse him because he had work to do. Ako Gunn, got upset saying, “I want to ask you (the bailiff) a question and you want to slap me”. The bailiff, Anthony Abbenyedzi then asked, “why are you attacking me”.



While the obstruction took place, James Gyakye Quayson’s lawyers and his colleague MPs quickly accompanied him downstairs where their drivers were on standby to get him out of the law court complex.



Background



James Gyakye Quayson was earlier dragged to court by Michael Ankomah-Nimfa, a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region, after he was declared winner in the constituency’s election.



Akomah-Ninfa in a petition filed at the Cape Coast High Court prayed to the court to annul the declaration of the MP for Assin North because he had Canadian citizenship.

In November last year, a group calling itself ‘Concerned Citizens of Assin North’ petitioned the Electoral Commission in the Central Region to withdraw the candidature of Mr. Quayson, arguing that he owes allegiance to Canada.



According to Article 94 (2) (a) of the 1992 constitution of Ghana, “A person shall not be qualified to be a member of Parliament if he or she – (a) owes allegiance to a country other than Ghana.”



Quayson’s election in the 2020 general elections was annulled by the Cape Coast High Court, after which an appeal was filed and is still pending.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC), had insisted that its MP is “a full citizen of Ghana who owes no allegiance whatsoever to any other country. He is a Ghanaian in law and, in fact, qualifies to be a Member of Parliament according to the laws of Ghana.”